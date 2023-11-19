Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hwei

League Of Legends Reveals All-New Artistic Hero Named Hwei

League Of Legends has a new hero on the way for you to play, as Riot Games released new info about the artist known as Hwei.

Riot Games revealed an all-new hero on the way to League Of Legends, as they showed off the new artistic hero known as Hwei. As part of the road to Worlds 2023, the team gave a glimpse of what the future holds, as the brooding painter creates brilliant art to confront Ionia's criminals, as well as to comfort their victims. His intense imagination helps him create ways to combat those who wish to do harm. We have some of the basic details from the developers below, as well as the intro trailer, but you can go to their website to learn more about the character's development.

League Of Legends – Hwei

A brooding painter, Hwei creates brilliant art to confront Ionia's criminals and to comfort their victims. Not without his own troubled history, he is haunted by his overflowing imagination and the loss of his island temple, which comes back to him in the form of intense, emotional visions. Hwei shares these visions to ease his troubled self, while treading a path toward the one who both devastated and unlocked his artistic mind—Jhin. With his paintbrush and palette in hand, Hwei journeys to earn closure or perhaps, embrace despair. "Art, life, death – all I've seen, all made clear."

In game, Hwei possesses unprecedented gameplay potential, being League of Legends' first champion with the capability of casting ten unique spells. Hwei's basic abilities belong to one of three spellbooks, with each ability sharing a cooldown with others in the same spellbook. Each spellbook features its own artistic subject that determines its abilities' qualities – Subject: Disaster focuses on the relentless and destructive forces of nature, Subject: Serenity provides invigorating and sustaining energy, and Subject: Torment boasts powerful crowd control effects. Although Hwei has access to a vast array of spells, artists aspiring to unlock Hwei's full potential will need to be selective about the abilities they use in every situation.

