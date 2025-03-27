Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Crossy Road, Hipster Whale, Subway Surfers, SYBO

Subway Surfers & Crossy Road Will Launch An Event in Both Games

Two mobile games will be having a true crossover event, as Subway Surfers and Crossy Road will have events running in both titles

Enjoy limited-edition characters, new challenges, and exclusive rewards in both games.

Subway Surfers adds Crossy Road-themed characters and environments for a unique experience.

Crossy Road introduces a Subway Surfers world with familiar elements and new adventures.

SYBO and Hipster Whale are partnering for the ultimate crossover, as they are merging the Subway Surfers and Crossy Road universes for a double event. Launching simultaneously on March 31, both games will have a special event tied to the other one, running for a few weeks with limited edition crossover characters, challenge events, new gameplay mechanics, and surprises for this unique collaboration. We have more details here and a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement.

Subway Surfers x Crossy Road Challenge

Throughout the three-week crossover, both games will offer players special events and unlockable content. Subway Surfers' players will have access to the Crossy Road Challenge, where they can run to extend their time and win limited-edition rewards, including Crossy Road-themed characters Chicken Jake and Mallard Tricky. The Crossy Road environment will include classic blue trains and more obstacles to dodge while running. In Crossy Road, players will be able to access a new Subway Surfers world that allows fans to bring Jake, Tricky, and the rest of the crew on an all-new adventure alongside the iconic cast of Crossy Road. By joining the event, players will receive access to Jake and be dropped into a brand new Subway Surfers world where they can explore familiar Subway Surfers gameplay and mechanics, including jetpack rides and magnets. Players aim to collect as many Subway Tokens as possible that can be exchanged for event-exclusive Subway Surfers characters and cosmetics.

"When you think about the most iconic mobile games of the last decade, Subway Surfers and Crossy Road often go hand-in-hand," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "Throughout Subway Surfers' 13th year, we've been reflecting on other mobile games that have helped shape modern culture, and Crossy Road is one we admire. We hope our collective playerbase finds joy in the nostalgia of our universes colliding and Subway Surfers' first-ever game collaboration."

"For the past decade, both Subway Surfers and Crossy Road have delighted many of the same players around the globe with their engaging gameplay, distinct styles, and beloved characters," said Clara Reeves, CEO of Hipster Whale. "This crossover has been long-requested by both our communities and it's been a wonderful experience working with SYBO to bring it to life – we hope players love seeing these two iconic universes come together as much as we've loved creating it."

