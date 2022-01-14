Call Of Duty: Mobile's New Season One Content Launches Wednesday

Activision and Tencent Games have revealed details to the new Season One content for Call Of Duty: Mobile as a new story comes to the title. A whole new game and a whole new year brings about a whole lot of changes. This season has added a ton of content which includes new maps and events, plus an update to how battle royale works. We have the cliff notes from the team here, and you can check out a more detailed list at this link, plus we have the latest trailer down below showing off some of the content. Season One will officially launch in the game on Wednesday, January 19th, 2022.

New Maps Hacienda – First appearing in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Hacienda takes Operators to the estate of a crime lord set in the Spanish countryside. Battle through a lavish vineyard, the boathouse, the arsenal, and for risk-takers, the highly contested central courtyard. Nuketown Temple – Arriving later in the season, experience Nuketown like never before with a new setting celebrating the Lunar New Year. The usually isolated site is now in the middle of the city, with new architecture, props, and the same chaotic pace that the map is known and loved for.

Winter Wish and the Lunar New Year Puzzle – In the Winter Wish event, players may choose their favorite rewards from a pool of items, then complete missions to acquire tokens to spend on unlocking those items. For the Lunar New Year Puzzle, players earn tokens for completing different tasks, slowly revealing the puzzle over time and earning rewards in the process. New Themed MP Mode – Red Envelope Confirmed: Launching at the end of the month, players battle it out in a 10v10 Kill Confirmed themed for the Lunar Year of the Tiger. Collect red envelopes in place of dog tags and discover the hidden Easter Egg to launch fireworks in celebration of a new beginning. Collect enough envelopes to earn additional rewards like credits and cosmetics.

Launching at the end of the month, players battle it out in a 10v10 Kill Confirmed themed for the Lunar Year of the Tiger. Collect red envelopes in place of dog tags and discover the hidden Easter Egg to launch fireworks in celebration of a new beginning. Collect enough envelopes to earn additional rewards like credits and cosmetics. Battle Royale Updates: Both Isolated and Blackout maps will receive cosmetic and themed updates to reflect the Lunar New Year celebrations. Players on Isolated may also participate in a snowboarding mini-game that is exclusive to that map.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Call of Duty®: Mobile – Announcing Season 1: Heist (https://youtu.be/uYzHJXhSSnw)