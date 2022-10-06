Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Launch Trailer

Activision has released a brand new launch trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, along with launch times for beta gameplay. The trailer basically gives you a glimpse into the new story as these familiar faces suit up and head into the thick of battle, following up on some of the issues of the last game while dealing with an entirely new issue. Enjoy the trailer!

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Time to Play: Weekend One: First on PlayStation

The first Beta weekend is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and is scheduled to run from Friday, September 16 at 10 AM PT to Tuesday, September 20 at 10 AM PT. This weekend is for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players only. You are able to access the Beta without requiring the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Those who preordered the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, or those who received a Beta code, can begin playing the Beta on Friday, September 16 at 10 AM PT. PlayStation Open Beta: The rest of the weekend, from Sunday, September 18 at 10 AM PT to Tuesday, September 20 at 10 AM PT, is accessible to all PlayStation players regardless of preorder status. PlayStation players can now experience the impressive amount of Beta content available in Modern Warfare 2 and can unlock rewards available in-game at launch.

Time to Play: Weekend Two: All Platforms (Crossplay)

The second Beta weekend is available on all console platforms and PC, and is scheduled to run from Thursday, September 22 at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 26 at 10 AM PT. Crossplay will be active, allowing you to party with friends and the greater community, no matter what hardware they play on.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: No matter whether you preordered the game or not, Weekend 2 is a free Open Beta for all PlayStation 4 and 5 owners.

Those who preordered the game for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, or who pre-purchased for PC via Battle.net or Steam can begin playing the Beta on Thursday, September 22 at 10 AM PT. Xbox Live Gold Subscription IS required for Xbox players, and PC players are required to have a Battle.net or Steam account. Xbox and PC Open Beta: The rest of the weekend, from Saturday, September 24 at 10AM PT to Monday, September 26 at 10AM PT, is accessible to Xbox and PC players regardless of preorder status. Xbox Live Gold Subscription is NOT required for Xbox players during this time. The entire community can now experience the impressive amount of Beta content available in Modern Warfare 2. Xbox Live Gold Subscription will not be required for Xbox players, for this period only.