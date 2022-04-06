Final Fantasy XI Releases All-New April 2022 Update

Square Enix has released a new update this week for Final Fantasy XI, as the month of April comes with some new additions. The crux of the update is adding more story content to the current thread in the game, The Voracious Resurgence, along with new villains to face off with and a new login campaign. Plus, the copmpany is hyping more of their We Are Vana'Diel series, which explores the history of the franchise and this particular game. We have the full update for you below.

This month's Ambuscade Battle updates include the return of Quadav and the appearance of beasts. April Login Campaign – From April 11 at 8:00 a.m. (PDT) to May 9 at 7:00 a.m. (PDT), players can receive various rewards by logging in each day and collecting points to exchange for prizes, with April's campaign featuring the return of the Feline Hagoita, Besigiled Table and Byakko mount. In celebration of the Final Fantasy XI Online's upcoming 20th Anniversary, players can enjoy a behind-the-scenes look into the game via the We Are Vana'Diel, which explores the world of Final Fantasy XI Online, its development and history throughout the years. The latest installments in the ongoing behind-the-scenes series We Are Vana'Diel, sit down with Final Fantasy XI Online's original scenario writer, Masato Kato, and President and CEO of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda. In a four-part interview, Masato Kato discusses how he introduces stories into Final Fantasy XI Online and shares his history leading up to his role at SQUARE ENIX as well as the projects he's worked on while at the company, including Final Fantasy XI Online, Xenogears, Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross. Additionally, in the first of a four-part interview, Yosuke Matsuda discusses how he entered the gaming industry.