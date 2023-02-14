Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Reveals New Details To Ranked Play Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be adding Ranked Play to the mix in the next season, bringing competition up to a new level.

Activision has revealed new details about the upcoming inclusion of Ranked Play when Season 02 comes to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Everyone will have a chance to dive into this new mode, which will harken back to previous incarnations that have been released in prior titles, but with a few modern twists to keep the gameplay lively and not just make it all about whoever is sitting at the top of the leaderboards. We have a snippet of the info released below, with the full details on their latest blog. Meanwhile, we have the launch trailer for Season 02 below.

"In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II Ranked Play everyone will start out as a Bronze Ranked player. That means you will get to play at any time you want with no placement matches, allowing you to compete with everyone else across Ranked Play the second it goes live. Yes, even kings and tiny terrors had to start somewhere — play well enough, and you will move up through the available Skill Divisions in only a few matches. This nets out to a simpler overall experience with the removal of Ladders and Ladder Points, allowing you to just focus on winning and getting that SR up. As for squadding up, you are allowed to bring up to three squadmates into matches if they fall within a certain Skill Division threshold, with the highest Skill Division in the party determining the restriction rules:"

Bronze through Platinum players can party up with no restrictions.

Diamond and Crimson players can only form parties with and play against other players within two Skill Divisions.

Iridescent and Top 250 Players can only form parties with and play against other players within one Skill Division.

"At the end of each Ranked Play Season, your highest Skill Division placement for the Season determines what rewards you earn, as well as where you start for the next Season. Bronze through Crimson players will start one Skill Division back (save for Bronze, which will begin with Bronze Tier I) with Demotion Protection enabled for your first 3 matches (see Additional New Features). Iridescent and Top 250 will start at the Diamond Tier I Skill Division with Demotion Protection enabled for several matches."