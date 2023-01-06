Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In January 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, is doing now in January 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $270.38 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $126.29 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $42.56 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $38.20 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $21.86 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $17.42 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $12.05 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $11.31 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $10.81 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $10.63 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $10.19 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $8.88 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 213/196: $8.09 Arezu Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $7.91 Lost Vacuum Gold Secret Rare 213/196: $7.90

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $48.49 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $33.22 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $12.79 Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare TG22/TC30: $12.49 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $12.34

In the last month, Giratina V Alternate Art has fallen $18, and that is just about the only notable change this month. Sword & Shield – Lost Origin is remaining incredibly steady, so I would hold off before acting on singles.