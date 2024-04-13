Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Suika Game

Suika Game Adds Multiplayer To Nintendo Switch Version

Those who own Suika Game on the Nintendo Switch will be able to play against others as a new multiplayer update has been added.

Article Summary Suika Game on Nintendo Switch now features a new multiplayer update with three modes.

Compete with friends in Original, Time Limit, and Attack modes on one console.

Online Battle Mode to launch in Spring 2024, allowing global player competition.

Suika Game has seen over 7.4 million Nintendo eShop downloads and 1.4 million on iOS.

XGIMI has added a brand new update to Suika Game, specifically for owners of the Nintendo Switch version, which now has several multiplayer options for you to try out. Players can now compete in three different modes as they have Original, Time Limite, and Attack modes, each with their own challenges that will bring out the competition between players. We have more info on the update below as it is available right now.

Suika Game Goes Multiplayer

In response to the requests from many users wanting to enjoy Suika Game with multiple people, XGIMI has created a new multiplayer mode in which users can play three different game modes with varying objectives, using one Nintendo Switch console and shared controllers. In Spring 2024, an additional feature, "Online Battle Mode," will be launched, allowing players to compete against other users online. The three different modes within multiplayer include:

Original: The game ends when a player's box becomes full. The player with the highest score at the end of each turn wins.

The game ends when a player's box becomes full. The player with the highest score at the end of each turn wins. Time Limit: Players compete for scores within a 5-minute time limit. The player with the highest score at the end wins. When the rainbow gauge runs out, Poppy will drop fruits automatically, requiring quick decisions.

Players compete for scores within a 5-minute time limit. The player with the highest score at the end wins. When the rainbow gauge runs out, Poppy will drop fruits automatically, requiring quick decisions. Attack: The goal is to make the opponent's game over. After combining two small fruits to make them larger five times, you can send fruits to the opponent's box and drop them at any time.

Suika Game is an original game released in April 2021 as part of the lighting-integrated 3-in-1 projector popIn Aladdin series (now Aladdin X series). In December 2021, it was released as a Nintendo Switch game on the Nintendo eShop, quickly gaining favorable reviews and a total of 7.4 million downloads. The iOS version launched on January 1, 2024, and has been downloaded to 1.4 million devices. The Android version is now available to users starting today.

