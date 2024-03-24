Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In March 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in March 2024.

Article Summary March 2024 sees Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art reach a record $603.27 value.

Evolving Skies set maintains strong interest two years after release.

Top valued Evolving Skies cards list with current market prices detailed.

Pokémon TCG market dynamics explored amid collector demand spike.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $603.27 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $250.41 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $159.55 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $150.00 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $133.55 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $101.65 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $94.53 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $78.01 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $69.74 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $54.89 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $54.87 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $52.63 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $30.83 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $27.29 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $26.40

It just keeps going up. The legendary chase card Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, affectionately known as Moonbreon, hits a year high as it jumps over $40 this month alone to break the insane $600 ceiling. This card's value raising is a self-perpetuating cycle because its highly coveted nature has become a major part of modern Pokémon TCG lore. It may be a very, very long time before we see another modern card hit these heights.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!