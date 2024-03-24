Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon
Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In March 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in March 2024.
Article Summary
- March 2024 sees Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art reach a record $603.27 value.
- Evolving Skies set maintains strong interest two years after release.
- Top valued Evolving Skies cards list with current market prices detailed.
- Pokémon TCG market dynamics explored amid collector demand spike.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in March 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $603.27
- Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $250.41
- Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $159.55
- Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $150.00
- Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $133.55
- Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $101.65
- Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $94.53
- Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $78.01
- Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $69.74
- Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $54.89
- Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $54.87
- Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $52.63
- Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $30.83
- Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $27.29
- Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $26.40
It just keeps going up. The legendary chase card Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, affectionately known as Moonbreon, hits a year high as it jumps over $40 this month alone to break the insane $600 ceiling. This card's value raising is a self-perpetuating cycle because its highly coveted nature has become a major part of modern Pokémon TCG lore. It may be a very, very long time before we see another modern card hit these heights.
