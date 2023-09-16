Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Modern Warfare III

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Announces Multiplayer Open Beta

Players who wish to get a taste of the multiplayer coming to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III will get their chance this October.

Activision revealed they will be holding an Open Beta for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, focusing specifically on testing multiplayer. The team will be holding two different beta periods focused on testing out all things multiplayer, but it will be only for MW3, nothing involving Warzone. The first test will run from October 6-10 for PlayStation owners only. Followed by a second beta test from October 12-16 that will include PC and Xbox players, and will test the crossplay capabilities. We have more info below from the team, as the finer details can be found on their latest blog.

Weekend One – PlayStation Exclusive

Available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the first Beta weekend is scheduled to begin on Friday, October 6 at 10 A.M. PT and end on Tuesday, October 10 at 10 A.M. PT.

PlayStation Early Access: Those who preordered the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, can begin playing the Beta on Friday, October 6 at 10 AM PT.

Those who preordered the game on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, can begin playing the Beta on Friday, October 6 at 10 AM PT. PlayStation Open Beta: The rest of the weekend, from Sunday, October 8 at 10 AM PT to Tuesday, October 10 at 10 AM PT, is accessible to all PlayStation players regardless of preorder status.

Weekend Two – Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Crossplay

The second Beta weekend is for all platforms, and is scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 12 at 10 A.M. PT and end on Monday, October 16 at 10 A.M. PT.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: This is a free Open Beta weekend for all PlayStation 4 and 5 owners, regardless of their pre-order status.

This is a free Open Beta weekend for all PlayStation 4 and 5 owners, regardless of their pre-order status. Xbox and PC Early Access: Those who preordered the game for Xbox Series X | S or on Xbox One, or who pre-purchased for PC via Battle.net or Steam, can begin playing the Beta on Thursday, October 12 at 10 AM PT.

Those who preordered the game for Xbox Series X | S or on Xbox One, or who pre-purchased for PC via Battle.net or Steam, can begin playing the Beta on Thursday, October 12 at 10 AM PT. Xbox and PC Open Beta: The rest of the weekend, from Saturday, October 14 at 10 A.M. PT to Monday, October 16 at 10 A.M. PT, is accessible to Xbox and PC players regardless of their preorder status.

