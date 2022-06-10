Aggron Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022
Adventure Week has come to Pokémon GO. This Fossil-themed even focused heavily on 7KM Gift Eggs and introduces Amaura, Tyrunt, Shiny Archen, and Shiny Tirtouga into the game. In addition to this wave of new content, Adventure Week also brings in a new slate of Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Aggron in Tier Three raids during the event.
Top Aggron Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Aggron counters as such:
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere
- Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Superpower
- Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Mega Lopuny: Low Kick, Focus Blast
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Aggron with efficiency.
- Rhydon: Mud Shot, Earthquake
- Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake
- Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat
- Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast
- Haxorus: Counter, Earthquake
- Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch
- Heracross: Counter, Close Combat
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Aggron can be defeated by solo Trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. However, simply powering up your Pokémon should get you to the place where you need to be to complete most Tier Threes alone with the exception of the tanky Shuckle.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, as Aggron is an evolved form, using Pinap Berries for your first few attempted throws may lead to increased Aron Candy.
Shiny Odds
Aggron cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Aggron, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Aron.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers!