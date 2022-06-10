Aggron Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2022

Adventure Week has come to Pokémon GO. This Fossil-themed even focused heavily on 7KM Gift Eggs and introduces Amaura, Tyrunt, Shiny Archen, and Shiny Tirtouga into the game. In addition to this wave of new content, Adventure Week also brings in a new slate of Tier Three raids. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on Aggron in Tier Three raids during the event.

Top Aggron Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Aggron counters as such:

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Superpower

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Mega Lopuny: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, Bulldoze

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Aggron with efficiency.

Rhydon: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Haxorus: Counter, Earthquake

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Aggron can be defeated by solo Trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. However, simply powering up your Pokémon should get you to the place where you need to be to complete most Tier Threes alone with the exception of the tanky Shuckle.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, as Aggron is an evolved form, using Pinap Berries for your first few attempted throws may lead to increased Aron Candy.

Shiny Odds

Aggron cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. To get a Shiny Aggron, you must catch and evolve a Shiny Aron.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!