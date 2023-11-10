Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Details Anti-Cheat Efforts

Activision released details about the anti-cheat methods they are applying this time around to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Article Summary Activision improves Modern Warfare III anti-cheat with Ricochet system enhancements.

Machine Learning model boosts hack detection, increasing daily review of replay clips.

New goals emphasize speed in identifying subtle cheats like wall hacks in-game.

Ranked Play modes focus: Machine Learning aids in fair leaderboard advancements.

Activision released a new blog of information for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III this week, going over many of the anti-cheat efforts they have in place. The team is still using the Ricochet system, which they have applied to the past few titles and have been improving on ever since. No system is perfect, and cheaters have still found ways through those games over time. However, they've been pretty diligent about what they have been able to capture. We have a snippet of the info for you below.

"Earlier this year, we announced a replay investigation tool that captured gameplay data so it could be converted into video internally, allowing our teams to review player matches for problem behavior. This tool has been beneficial since it launched, but the team wanted to drive toward a new goal: Speed. On average, a #TeamRicochet teammate could review somewhere in the ballpark of 700 replay clips in any given day. Some clips are easy: the most egregious "rage hacking" is simple to spot, but the Replay Investigation Tool was helpful to identify hackers who used tools to give them a slight advantage that was harder to spot in-game, such as wall hacks. For the launch of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III – and across all titles protected by Ricochet: Anti-Cheat – the #TeamRicochet team is activating Machine Learning processes to increase the efficiency and strength of our anti-cheat efforts."

"For the Replay Investigation Tool, a Machine Learning model is trained to identify suspicious behavior like wall hacks or raging (plus many others), and immediately prioritizes and alerts the team to review the issue for account action. A single PC running the model can review up to 1,000 clips per day – a number that grows exponentially when multiple computers are tasked with operating this specific Replay Machine Learning Investigation model. We're just getting started on Machine Learning integration for the Replay Investigation Tool, but we're excited to see how it evolves over time. A major focus for this and many advancements is Ranked Play modes across our titles, combating anyone attempting to jump the ranks of the leaderboard unfairly. This is one of the many ways Machine Learning helps identify and prioritize issues for our team, allowing Team Ricochet to develop new prevention strategies, detection techniques, and mitigations."

