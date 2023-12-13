Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III Releases New Accessibility Update

Activision has new details for the latest update to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, as there is a new set of accessibility options.

Article Summary Activision unveils new accessibility features for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Updated settings menu tags aid in identifying and filtering accessibility options.

Enhanced controller customization provides visual feedback for adjustments.

Deadzone input tweaks aim to improve the gaming experience for motor-disabled players.

Activision laid out the details for the next Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III update, as they have given the game more accessibility options. This update adds a ton of new oiptions for those who need better options for sight, sound, touch, and more to play the game. This includes controller custimization options, adjustments to the graphics, and a whole new menu of options that you can check out. We have a snippet from their latest blog below, which you can check out for the full details to this latest update.

SETTINGS MENU UPDATE

In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, players can preview changes made in-game before saving global settings. Settings are now tagged to better identify specific features, such as tags for settings related to motor, vision, audio, and cognitive adjustments that can be made. These tags may also be filtered, so they are easier to find. Major updates to controller settings in Modern Warfare III provide more detail for players looking to customize their inputs. These changes are also better reflected in the menu to give our community a visual preview of how these changes will impact on their controls. For example, the deadzone inputs menu now highlights an approximation of how left and right thumb sticks will react to tweaking with a visual preview of any adjustments made.

With deadzone input tweaks, Call of Duty fans – including any within the community with motor disabilities – may fine tune how much motor effort and control they have. This assists anyone with limitations in hand movement with more options for a comfortable experience. Over 40% of players customized Deadzone Inputs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. By providing a visual representation of changes within the Settings Menu for Modern Warfare III, the aim is to provide more feedback for players looking to tweak their experience.

