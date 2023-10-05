Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Modern Warfare III, Sledgehammer Games

Call Of Duty: NEXT Reveals Multiple Items For Modern Warfare III

Activision held a livestream today called Call Of Duty: NEXT where they showed off a lot of what's coming to Modern Warfare III.

Activision and Sledgehammer Games held a special livestream event today called Call Of Duty: NEXT in which they talked about several items coming to Modern Warfare III. The team went over items such as the return of Zombies, as well as the new aspects of Multiplayer, how it will affect Warzone, and what's to come for the mobile version of the game. We have snippets of info from their blog, along with trailers for all the areas, as you can read the finer details on their website.

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare III Multiplayer

Sledgehammer Games aims to stay true to what made these maps so special to the Call of Duty community by offering faithful modernizations of the classic experience that players know and love, a great way to celebrate Call of Duty's 20th anniversary. Through matches of Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed, we saw how the maps have been graphically modernized while maintaining a high level of authenticity compared to their original versions. With modes like Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed (released after 2009 when the maps originally appeared), players got the chance to see how their favorite modern modes stack up on these classic maps.

Modern Warfare III Zombies

For the first time in franchise history, the beloved Zombies game mode will be fully featured in the Modern Warfare universe! In this iteration, teams of players will cooperate in an open-world, pure player-versus-environment (PvE) setting featuring multiple squads who can work together (or go their own way) when facing down multiple threats, masses of the shambling undead, and clandestine enemy forces in an increasingly terrifying series of hostile environments! In this extraction-based mode, beware of the expanding Aether Storm which will consume the map as the match progresses. Work together, move fast, and dig deeper into the Dark Aether narrative.

For new players, there's never been a better time to become a Zombies fan. With vehicle support to navigate the map more quickly, more enemy density than ever before, and multiple squads working together toward a common objective — to contain and prevent the outbreak from spreading — there's plenty to look forward to as a fresh player, including a series of rewards and upgrades specific to this mode. Returning fans will feel right at home with core Zombies features, including the escalating tension as the match progresses, as well as classic features like Pack-A-Punch, Perk Colas, the Mystery Box and Wonder Weapon. And, perhaps most important of all, there are new secrets to discover . . . which you'll have to find on your own.

Call of Duty : Warzone

As with Modern Warfare III's Multiplayer, Call of Duty: Warzone will also feature changes to movement and combat mechanics, compared to the current iteration of Warzone:

Cancel a slide by jumping or crouching again. This does not reset the Tactical Sprint. Operators begin sliding more quickly, slide farther, and can shoot in Tac-Stance while sliding. You can also ADS while sliding. The speed penalty for successive slides has also been decreased.

Jump higher, faster, and ADS while jumping more quickly. Reduced slowdown when landing from a jump and reduced sprint-out delay after jumping.

Toggle on Tac-Stance for a hybrid of hip-firing and ADS, granting faster strafe and movement speed with a penalty to accuracy.

Use the 'Stim' Tactical item to give yourself a short movement speed increase to help evade an encounter.

Call of Duty : Warzone Mobile

In collaboration with Call of Duty studios and technology teams at Activision, the Warzone Mobile teams across Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios continue to work through their feedback to make all elements of the game even better with refinements to everything from performance and polish to gameplay, touch controls, menus, and more. From rendering at a significantly higher fidelity to reducing the install footprint, to refining the customization options, to the integration of an authentic multiplayer experience featuring maps like Shipment and Shoot House to complement Battle Royale, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is all-encompassing Call of Duty experience poised to redefine Battle Royale for gamers on the go.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!