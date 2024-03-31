Posted in: Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Norsfell, Tribes Of Midgard

Tribes of Midgard Launches New Byefrost Festive Event

Gearbox Publishing has launched a brand new event for Tribes of Midgard, as you can join the Byefrost Festive for the next few weeks.

Article Summary Byefrost Festive event in Tribes of Midgard runs from March 28 to April 18.

Engage in three unique challenges and discover Sanctuary stones secrets.

New mounts and spring wardrobe options introduced, including Loki Robes.

Explore Survival Mode and face Ragnarök in fast-paced Saga Mode adventures.

Gearbox Publishing and developer Norsfell have launched a brand new update for Tribes of Midgard, as they launched the Byefrost Festive event. The event kicked off on March 28 and will run all the way until April 18, serving as the game's defacto Easter event. The focus of this will be for you to do what you've been doing in the game this entire time, with the added bonus of discovering the secrets of the Sanctuary stones. We have the full details below, as the event is now live.

Tribes of Midgard – Byefrost Festive Event

Valhalla awaits, Einherjar! As the trees shake themselves free of snow, and the warm sun returns to Midgard, we bid good "Bye" to the "Frost" of Winter's past and celebrate the colorful blossoms of Spring! During the Byefrost Festive Event, take part in Three Challenges – one per week of the Event! Check out the rewards for completing this time-limited quest. In the forces of a tenacious and never-ending winter (as our fellow Canadians know well…) it is said that local villagers call upon Rollo the Spring Bearer to scare off the frost for good. This friendly Spring-wolf is one of our three brand new Mounts, including the Riding Rooster (Golden) and Riding Rooster (Spotted). We're putting away our winter gear and pulling out a fresh new Spring wardrobe. We need YOUR help – do you prefer the Loki Robes, or Móðguðr Pauldrons?

Survival Mode: Explore at your own pace and build your perfect Viking home! Choose among 90 skills as you progress and fight your way through towering Jötnar until you can face off against the all-powerful Ancients. Discover what awaits you at the end of your epic journey.

Explore at your own pace and build your perfect Viking home! Choose among 90 skills as you progress and fight your way through towering Jötnar until you can face off against the all-powerful Ancients. Discover what awaits you at the end of your epic journey. Saga Mode: Challenge yourself in this fast-paced adventure to face the forces of Ragnarök before the endless winter. Unlock and specialize among 8 Classes to defend your Village for as long as you can. The greater the feat, the greater the reward when you take the Bifröst!

