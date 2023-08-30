Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Modulate, toxicity

Activision Reveals Call Of Duty AI-Powered Voice Chat Moderation

Activision and Modulate have come together to battle Call of Duty voice chat toxicity with an AI-powered system to help players in real time.

Activision and Modulate have announced a new step to preventing toxicity in Call Of Duty with an AI-powered moderation system for voice chat. Essentially, the team has now setup a new system that will monitor and detect what you say in voice chat, and punish you appropriately in real-time when it picks up on you being a toxic piece of trash. Which, depending on the kind of player you are, is either the greatest thing you could ever want, or the worst thing ever, as you'll probably get the boot from the game in an hour. We got more info below from today's announcement, and you can read more details on their latest blog.

Call of Duty's new voice chat moderation system utilizes ToxMod, the AI-powered voice chat moderation technology from Modulate, to identify in real-time and enforce against toxic speech—including hate speech, discriminatory language, harassment, and more. This new development will bolster the ongoing moderation systems led by the Call of Duty anti-toxicity team, which includes text-based filtering across 14 languages for in-game text (chat and usernames) as well as a robust in-game player reporting system. An initial beta rollout of the voice chat moderation technology will begin in North America on August 30 inside the existing games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone, to be followed by a full worldwide release (excluding Asia) timed to Modern Warfare III on November 10th. Support will begin in English, with additional languages to follow at a later date.

"There's no place for disruptive behavior or harassment in games ever. Tackling disruptive voice chat particularly, has long been an extraordinary challenge across gaming. With this collaboration, we are now bringing Modulate's state-of-the-art machine learning technology that can scale in real-time for a global level of enforcement," said Michael Vance, Chief Technology Officer, Activision. "This is a critical step forward to creating and maintaining a fun, fair, and welcoming experience for all players."

"We're enormously excited to team with Activision to push forward the cutting edge of trust and safety," said Mike Pappas, CEO at Modulate. "This is a big step forward in supporting a player community the size and scale of Call of Duty, and further reinforces Activision's ongoing commitment to lead in this effort."

