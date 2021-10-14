Call Of Duty: Vanguard Receives An Awesome Zombies Trailer

At this point in time, it wouldn't be a Call Of Duty game without zombies, and Call Of Duty: Vanguard is no exception as they've released a new trailer. Just in time for Halloween and with a soundtrack from Billie Eilish with her song "Bury A Friend". As you might suspect from the look and feel of this one from the artwork below, we're getting a bigger story on a much grander scale in the middle of World War II, and it looks like while it appears to be its own stand-alone adventure, this story might slightly cross paths with some previous tales that have happened in the past. Because let's be real, the world is a big place but the landscape of World War II only went to so many places on this rock and it was bound to make a few references here and there.

The primary focus of this one appears to be focused on another ancient artifact from the Dark Aether Saga, as this time around giving a particular leader within the German army access to occult powers from something referred to as "Der Anfang" as they are able to raise already killed zombies back from the dead. You'll know them as they come with a particular symbol across their skull. What's more, it looks like the soldiers themselves are being given some weapons to fight off the resurrected undead as they themselves seem to have relics that do specific things. No matter what, it looks like we're all going to have a great time in this one dealing with super occult powers involving making sense of sigils and having to stop one man and his apparent demigod from using necromancy to win the war. Enjoy the trailer!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Zombies Reveal Trailer | Call of Duty: Vanguard (https://youtu.be/8swCrPIt4nY)