The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 50: Full Arts Change

Pokémon TCG changes how Full Arts look every era. XY used gold line art. Sun & Moon, blue. Sword & Shield, silver. Scarlet & Violet, green.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set, which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a closer look at how the Full Arts of this era have changed in the Pokémon TCG.

This is actually one of our more major Scarlet & Violet changes, as this is an update that will have an impact on the aesthetic of the next three years of Pokémon cards.

During the XY era, Full Arts used gold line art. During the Sun & Moon era, Full Arts used blue line art for regular Pokémon and red line art for Ultra Beasts. During the Sword & Shield era, Full Arts used silver line art. Now… we see that the official Full Art line art color of the Scarlet & Violet era is green. I initially wondered if the line art color would be themed to the Pokémon when I first saw the green on Gardevoir revealed in Japan, but nope — this is set-wide. The only Full Arts that break from this style are Full Art Tera Pokémon ex, which will have grey line art and a star pattern matching the Pokémon's Tera type. You see to the right how Arcanine's stars are red, matching his Fire-type Tera type. The same pattern will hold true when we spotlight Gyarados, whose blue stars match his Water-type Tera type.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

