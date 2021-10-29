Call Of Duty: Vanguard Reveals Plans For Season One Content

Activision and Sledgehammer Games announced plans for what's to come in the first season of content for Call Of Duty: Vanguard. Along with a roadmap, the team showed off what is essentially a robust set of additions for everyone to get their hands on, so if you're one of the most hardcore CoD players in history, you'll have a lot on your plate to enjoy. Not to mention all of the content integration that will be coming with Warzone when the game is fully launched on November 5th. We have a rundown of what they intend to release below.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Day One Cinematic single-player Campaign featuring a multinational group of heroes including Arthur Kingsley, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, Lucas Riggs, Richard Webb and many others united in the fight against evil

Multiplayer – fight enemy Operators across 20 maps, plenty of modes including the multi-arena survival tournament Champion Hill, and other features at launch including Combat Pacing, Hardcore Playlists and Private Matches

Zombies – a franchise-first crossover into the Dark Aether with a new storyline entitled "Der Anfang"

12 Task Force Operators at launch, ready to fight in Multiplayer/Zombies and prepared to deploy later in Warzone upon Vanguard's integration in Season One

More than three dozen weapons at launch, and most can be completely overhauled in a revamped Gunsmith and outfitted with up to 10 attachments

New XP systems and tons of challenges to reward players

RICHOCHET Anti-Cheat begins its implementation with server-side initiatives Pre-Season Content Fan-favorite Multiplayer map Shipment returns November 17

Access to free Vanguard Tiers on the Black Ops Cold War Season Six Battle Pass System continues

Operation: Flashback begins in Warzone on November 18 – an encore limited-time mode for Verdansk, celebrating its past 18 months of hosting over 100 million players strong in Warzone. Two unique awards will be up for grabs.

On November 24, fans can get intel on Vanguard's new Warzone map, based in the Pacific on an entirely new island called Caldera, via Warzone and Vanguard limited-time multiplayer challenges entitled "Secrets of the Pacific"

On November 30 and December 1, players can see what happens to Verdansk before Warzone goes dark to prepare for Caldera and Season One Season One Begins December 2nd Vanguard's full integration with Warzone: Pacific kicks off, with Vanguard owners receiving 24 hours exclusive first-to-play access

Warzone: Pacific's map is roughly the size of Verdansk and is based on two years of research and listening to the community and will support fully optimized cross-play, cross-progression and cross-gen support

Available to all players in Season One, Vanguard Royale mode– and later, Vanguard Plunder mode – showcase all new content from the Season One update onwards, including weaponry and vehicles like biplanes and AA trucks

New 100-tier Battle Pass

New iconic WWII weapons

Three new Multiplayer maps

Three new unique Operators

New Zombies content

RICOCHET Anti-Cheat, new Progression Systems and a host of other surprises in store for Season One