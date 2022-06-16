Call Of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone's Season 4 Launches June 22nd

Activision has released new details to Season 4 of both Call Of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, which they are calling Mercenaries Of Fortune. There will be a number of additions on both games as you'll be seeing several new maps, an update to Caldera, new features like ATMS and a portable redeploy, multiple new operators, several new weapons thrown into the mix, new bundles to collect, a new mode called the Blueprint Gun Game, a new quest and story for Zombies, and so much more. We have some of the notes down below, but you can read more here and check out the teaser trailer below.

Mercenaries of Fortune brings new challenges and opportunities for Operators. Deploy to a brand-new Warzone map in Fortune's Keep, fight on a battleship in the Vanguard Multiplayer map USS Texas 1945, and wade through the swamps of Shi No Numa in the return of classic round-based Zombies. Prepare for the ultimate score: fight fellow Operators and mercenaries on a luxurious and timeless island, where the amount of danger and action is second only to its riches. A mercenary hideout built atop an otherwise peaceful town with a rich history, Fortune's Keep is a completely original Resurgence map created by High Moon Studios. New Map: Fortune's Keep . Go all-in on a brand-new Warzone Resurgence Battle Royale map developed by High Moon Studios, featuring stunning vistas and undiscovered riches.

. Go all-in on a brand-new Resurgence Battle Royale map developed by High Moon Studios, featuring stunning vistas and undiscovered riches. Caldera Updates Across the Island . From the return of Storage Town to riverbeds drying up, Raven Software is changing up Caldera.

. From the return of Storage Town to riverbeds drying up, Raven Software is changing up Caldera. Armored SUV, New Contract, and More . New tools, objectives, and feature updates to Warzone will add new strategies to consider for your squad's personal meta.

. New tools, objectives, and feature updates to will add new strategies to consider for your squad's personal meta. Three Warzone Maps to Drop Into: Fortune's Keep, Rebirth Island, and Caldera coexist, all for free via regular weekly playlist rotation.