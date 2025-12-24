Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Baptiste, Digital Dreams, Firenut Games

New Horror Game Baptiste Has Released a Free Demo

Baptiste, the new psychological horror game about a cursed doll, has been given a brand-new demo fro you to try on PC via Steam

Article Summary Baptiste, a new psychological horror game, has a free demo available now on Steam for PC players.

Experience chilling immersion as you face a cursed doll and unravel a family's tragic, haunted past.

Explore a dark mansion packed with sinister mysteries, atmospheric scares, and disturbing visuals.

Play as Tom, tormented by grief, and survive escalating horrors in a narrative-driven nightmare.

Indie game developer Digital Dreams and publisher Firenut Games have released a free demo for their upcoming horror title, Baptiste. In case you didn't see this one yet, this is a new psychological horror game in which you'll have to contend with a living doll that has less than stellar plans for a mother and her son who are dealing with a family tragedy. The demo, which is on Steam at the moment, gives you a chance to play an early part of the game while the team works on a 2026 launch.

Baptiste

Devastated by a family tragedy, Sara and her son, Tom, seek a new start at Jagged Shore Cliff. However, their worst fear is waiting for them there. In their new and mysterious home, a dusty cabinet holds Baptiste, an unsettling doll accompanied by an ominous warning: "Never release this from its glass prison." What ought to have been a shelter becomes the scene of a nightmare that defies all logic, putting their sanity and desire to survive to the test.

Total Immersion: Submerge yourself in a first-hand experience that will make you feel each chill as if it were real. The line between the game and reality blurs further with each step you take.

Submerge yourself in a first-hand experience that will make you feel each chill as if it were real. The line between the game and reality blurs further with each step you take. Suffocating Atmosphere: Explore a mansion where horror awaits in every shadow. The masterful dubbing and sound track will drag you to the depths of a nightmare. Darkness will become your most feared enemy, putting your bravery to the test in each corner.

Explore a mansion where horror awaits in every shadow. The masterful dubbing and sound track will drag you to the depths of a nightmare. Darkness will become your most feared enemy, putting your bravery to the test in each corner. Tormented Protagonist: Play as Tom, a young man still suffering from the tragedy. After the loss of his father, he accompanies his mother Sara on what ought to be a new beginning. However, the ghosts of the past threaten to consume him. Can you keep control against the siege of his inner demons?

Play as Tom, a young man still suffering from the tragedy. After the loss of his father, he accompanies his mother Sara on what ought to be a new beginning. However, the ghosts of the past threaten to consume him. Can you keep control against the siege of his inner demons? Bloodthirsty Mysteries: Disentangle the gruesome secrets that impregnate each floorboard and each crack on the walls. Each discovery will reveal a story of pain and horror that beggars belief.

Disentangle the gruesome secrets that impregnate each floorboard and each crack on the walls. Each discovery will reveal a story of pain and horror that beggars belief. Disturbing Aesthetic: Submerge yourself into a world where beauty and terror coexist in a macabre dance. The visual design will transport you to a kingdom where the grotesque is fascinating.

Submerge yourself into a world where beauty and terror coexist in a macabre dance. The visual design will transport you to a kingdom where the grotesque is fascinating. Surrounding Narrative: Each objective, each note and each whisper contribute towards weaving the plot. Your perseverance in the face of fear will be rewarded with chilling revelations that will keep you on edge until the very end.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!