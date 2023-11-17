Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Tulip Special Illustration

AKIRA EGAWA draws the Tulip Special Illustration Rare featured in Pokémon TCG Japan's latest expansion, the Paradox-themed Future Flash.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Future Flash.

Tulip is a Pokémon Trainer from the Paldea region, introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games. She works as the Gym Leader of Alfornada Gym and specializes in Psychic-type Pokémon. She is known for using Farigiraf, Gardevoir, Espathra, Gallade, and Florges. Artist AKIRA EGAWA is responsible for this painterly card, and it's actually their first-ever Trainer Supporter card. We previously saw Diantha drawn by EGAWA featured on the Gardevoir Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. EGAWA continues to be a top artist of the hobby.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

