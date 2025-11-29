Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digital Cybercherries, Don't Scream Together

Don't Scream Together Confirmed For December Launch

Run for your lives as a team in Don't Scream Together, a spinoff of the original Don't Scream, with some changes to the gameplay

Article Summary Don't Scream Together launches this December as a co-op online horror game for up to four players.

Survive a haunted forest by staying quiet—shouting or loud noises can restart the game or turn you into a hunter.

Features dynamic scares, proximity voice chat, hidden secrets, camcorder management, and unique game modes.

Proximity chat means whispers, laughs, or even sneezes can trigger game-ending "screams" for extra tension.

Indie game developer and publisher Digital Cybercherries has confirmed the release date for their intense horror game, Don't Scream Together. In case you didn't see this one yet, this is a spinoff of the original Don't Scream, only this time its an online co-op jumpscare horror simulator you play with up to four players. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives for PC via Steam on December 3, 2025.

Don't Scream Together

Don't Scream Together is a cozy, 4-player online co-op jumpscare horror simulator about friendship and togetherness. Think of it as a fun haunted house experience with friends… except you're in a huge pitch-black forest that might be cursed and may contain serial killers, paranormal activity, or wild animals. Or maybe… it's fine? It's incredibly simple. Just make it to 08:00 AM and escape the forest together. But stay quiet; a single scream or loud voice can restart the game for everyone, or bring the screamer back as the hunter. Easy. Totally easy.

Use Proximity Chat to whisper, panic, and argue in real-time; only nearby players can hear you. Choose between two modes: scream and restart, or scream and return as the hunter. Explore the forest and discover hidden locations, symbols, relics, and secrets. Find batteries to power your camcorder and keep it running. Dynamic scares make every playthrough feel new. Time only moves when you do; keep moving.

