Call Of Duty: Vanguard Will Be Free To Play For Two Weeks

Activision will be giving those who don't already own Call Of Duty: Vanguard a chance to play the game for free for two weeks. The run will go from March 30th until April 13th, 2022, and will give you free access to the latest multiplayer maps that have been launched in Season Two: Casablanca and Gondola. You'll also be able to take part in several games in the Multiplayer playlist, which includes maps like Shipment and Das Haus. And as always, whatever progress you make in the game will be saved so if you decide to buy it, it will be waiting for you. We have a little more info below on the maps and the modes, but you can read the full rundown of the free two weeks here.

Drop in and compete in a new large-map objective mode set in the Alps featuring new vehicles and one major objective: capture all the bases to win. Once a base is captured, Operators can choose to respawn at that base or at any other captured points on the map, in addition to spawning in on their fellow squad member. Bases automatically set up gates for the defending team within, allowing safe passage for allies and shutting itself when enemies are nearby. Every friendly base contains several Buy Stations for additional armaments and abilities, including vehicles to help you traverse the map more quickly. Here, you can use Cash earned by capturing objectives or picking it up from enemy players to purchase weapons, equipment, Killstreaks, and Field Upgrades, or you can even use your Custom Loadouts.

Casablanca: A shining jewel of Morocco, Casablanca is a medium-sized, three-lane-style map within a bustling marketplace. With several buildings to explore and climb upon, expect a variety of vertical engagements that invite both close- and long-range tactics.

Gondola: Don't look down on this medium-sized, three-lane-style map. Take a trip on the Gondola to travel above a large gulch and fire watchtower, but hop off before it goes off the cliff! Operators can also take advantage of the long sightline this gondola route provides, or head through the power plant and caves for more close-quarters battle.