The team behind Call Of Duty: Warzone rolled out some updated notes about their anti-cheat system Ricochet and what's been going on with it. It appears the team is exceptionally proud of the work that's been going on with it over the past few months as they have seen a decline in cheating with tons of cheaters either getting caught or prevented from doing so. The system, isn't perfect, which they admit as some have gotten through in a few different ways. We have some of the notes below, and you can read the full report above. But it appears Ricochet is a slow but proven success.

Ricochet Anti-Cheat relies on data to identify cheating behavior and make our banwaves more impactful. As we collect data from machines determined to be cheating, our goal is to ensure they aren't taking wins from our deserving community.

#TeamRicochet also uses several in-game mitigations to reduce the impact of cheating players, beyond banning accounts. One mitigation technique we've been testing is something we call Damage Shield. When the server detects a cheater is tampering with [Call Of Duty: Warzone] in real-time, it disables the cheater's ability to inflict critical damage on other players. This mitigation leaves the cheater vulnerable to real players and allows #TeamRicochet to collect information about a cheater's system. We track these encounters to ensure there is no possibility for the game to apply a Damage Shield randomly or by accident, no matter the skill level. To be clear, we will never interfere in gunfights between law-abiding community members. Damage Shield is now out of testing and deployed across the globe.

This is only one of many mitigations we have in-game, with more live and in development. Since activating new mitigations in the last few weeks, we have seen a decline in cheat reporting, but we know the work is never done. As always, if you do encounter a cheater, make sure to use the in-game reporting tool. That information is helpful for #TeamRicochet. New mitigations are launching periodically. You might start seeing clips of our new tricks soon, but we won't ruin the surprise. #TeamRicochet will always strive to be as transparent as possible; however, our cards need to be kept close to our chest with respect to our detection systems and other mitigation to keep that info secure from bad actors.