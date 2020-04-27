Call Of Duty: Warzone Will Soon Send Notifications Of Banned Cheaters

0 shares Share

A new update will be coming where Call Of Duty: Warzone will let you know when cheaters are caught and banned. Last week, Infinity Ward released a short blog post where they outlined some new updates to the game that have been implemented as well as stuff coming down the pipe. One of the new features will include the notification system where you will get an alert whenever a person you reported for cheating is banned. Similar to report systems you see in other multiplayer FPS titles. The devs also threw in a number of new bug fixes, which we have for you to check out below so you know what's been fixed. As to what's coming, the devs teased both a new Obsidian camo, as well as the ability to mix and match blueprint weapon attachments all you'd like, including on another blueprint weapon.

Fix for a bug where PC players using a Vega64 GPU could see corrupted outlines around their character models and weapons.

Fix for a bug where selecting the USEF 1 skin for the Mil-Sim Operator appears as the default skin in Co-op

Adjusted the speed and sizing of the circle in Call Of Duty: Warzone

Fix for a bug where completing the completionist challenges for the SKS are unlocking the associated camos for the Renetti

Fix for a bug where unlocking camos for the SKS was inconsistent with other camo challenges for marksman rifles

Fixed a bug where the "Hard Wired" skin for Alex would appear in thermals while Cold Blooded is equipped

Fixed a bug where some watches were appearing the wrong direction when gesturing

Fixed a bug where players could lose the option to pick their favorite Faction in the Operator menu

Fixed a bug where white lighting could be seen while moving or firing a weapon near specific locations

