Call Of Duty Will be Getting Leatherface & Jigsaw For Halloween

Be ready to don the garb of Billy the Puppet in the SAW bundle and take an enemy operator's choice to live or die in his own hands. Along with the "Billy" skin for Morte, the SAW Bundle features The Phlebotomozier Lethal Equipment piece, a special throwing knife will drill into your enemies upon impact. And oh yes, there will be blood… if it lands on target. Rather end your enemy's game with blood-red tracer fire? Two SAW-themed blueprint weapons – one Assault Rifle and one Shotgun – are included in this bundle, as well as a Cargo Truck skin, tricycle Charm, and four other pieces of personalization content.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre bundle features the iconic crazed killer Leatherface. The legacy of this cannibalistic maniac, whose mad and macabre reign of terror in 1974 was unlike anything ever seen before, is set to live on through the "Leatherface" skin for Velikan, as well as the "Family Heirloom" LMG blueprint, complete with a unique Stock attachment that allows an operator to wield the weapon like a chainsaw. As players are re-introduced to the malice of Leatherface, a clue as to what happened to the notorious murderer may even appear to those with a keen eye. This bundle also includes the "Anybody Home?" melee blueprint that turns this Secondary into a one-handed hammer (with a bone-breaker on one side, and a meat tenderizer on the other side, commonly used in your local slaughterhouse), which some hitchhikers claim is "the better way" of slaughtering cattle, as well as an SMG blueprint weapon, a vehicle horn, and five additional Texas Chainsaw Massacre-themed items.