Capcom Adds Brand-New Co-Op Mode To Exoprimal

Check out the first of many post-launch updates being added to Exoprimal, as Capcom has given players the new co-op mode, Savage Gauntlet.

After having launched Exoprimal earlier this month, Capcom has added a brand new co-op mode for players to try out. The first of what will be many post-launch additions being made by the developers, you can jump into the new Savage Gauntlet mode right now. This is a completely free addition to the game with a focus on online team-based action that will challenge you and other players to survive and battle for glory as a group. The game will have five players joining together and battle through insurmountable odds, as you will need to complete the mission given within the time limit provided or lose as a group, proving that you are only as strong as your weakest fighter. Each of the mission objectives are fixed for the duration of each event, so you'll need to play the mode repeatedly and look for ways to best optimize your strategy for winning every match as quickly as possible. You can read more about the new mode below.

"Savage Gauntlet takes the wargames to the next level with special missions for courageous players. These combat tests feature late-game content that unlocks upon completing the story in Dino Survival mode. In Savage Gauntlet, five Exofighters join forces to take on intense player versus environment (PvE) challenges that change every week. This dynamic mode will feature a rotation of rules and scenarios that provide a high level of difficulty tuned for experienced players and powered-up Exosuits. Beyond surviving against massive hordes of dinosaurs, Savage Gauntlet's weekly missions invite the Exoprimal community to compete for the fastest completion time on global leaderboards for each platform. These time-attack missions are replayable, allowing players to discover new strategies and obtain higher rankings. Exofighters are encouraged to re-envision their success and explore various team compositions and Module combos. Squads who achieve high rankings will also earn awards for their performance."

