Capcom Unity Will Be Clearing All Forums & User Content Next Week

In case you have any content sitting on Capcom Unity, you might want to go find it and save it before it gets cleared out. Capcom announced this past week that they will be cleaning house on the Unity site and will be changing a few things as to how it operates in the future. As of right now, the forum spaces are now locked and there is an added Download function to each user blog. This is in place os if you want to grab any content from the site, including yours, now is the time to do so. But after May 6th, the site will be changed. You can read about some of those changes below, but the full list of changes that are getting updated is in the announcement link above.

A lot has changed in terms of available social platforms and trends since Capcom-Unity started in 2006, and with those changes, we've found new ways to connect with Capcom communities. With that in mind, we've also reevaluated how to focus our efforts on the best and most efficient ways to communicate with you all. This means that the site will evolve into something a little different than what we have now. Keep on reading to get the full details. As a result of the shifting landscape above, we've carefully evaluated the priorities for the Capcom-Unity website, and have decided to sunset our Forums and the User Account system on the site. I'll explain this further in a bit, but first, I want to outline our focus. For now, we'll be looking for ways to improve our communication and community connections by: Continuing to focus on news, updates and discussion points via the Capcom-Unity blog;

Improving navigation and discovery on the Capcom-Unity blog;

Continuing to run social media channels for our games & communities;

Continuing to work with sub-communities and Content Creators focused on Capcom games;

Further developing our Discord server to make it easier to find other likeminded Capcom fans.

