Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition Released For Next-Gen

Misc Games has released Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing the game to next-gen consoles. As you might have guessed from the title, this is a complete version of the game, enhanced for 4K, and given a bit of a polish on the graphics side to make it as awesome of a Nova Scotia fishing experience as you can get. Much like you've seen on shows like Deadliest Catch, it will be up to you to snag some of the best fish in the ocean in some harsh conditions. But it's worth it when they come in. We got the trailer for you below to see what the game looks like for next-gen.

True to Life Detail: Now featuring stunning RTX support, every island, inlet, harborfront, and rocky crag is meticulously crafted after real-world map data of Nova Scotia. Players will have their hands full navigating the open waters of the Canadian maritime province.

Ship-Shape Vessels Abound: With over 27 available ships, all of them based on real vessels, including a brand new trawler and the legendary "Andrea Gail", players will have plenty of ways to traverse the Atlantic. There's even officially licensed equipment from Hermes, Scanmar, Skipasyn, Pronav, NorSap, and Breeze to be found on deck!

Hooks 'n Lines: Catching swordfish is quite a bit different from trapping lobsters, which is why harpooning, trawling, deeplining, and many more fishing techniques are part of the game. Players will learn all the ins and outs of what it takes to be a commercial fisherman and haul in a fortune!

When it Rains, it Pours: The Enhanced Edition introduces a new volumetric weather system, which includes intense rain, snow, heavy cloud cover, and thunderstorms. Captains and their crew will need to maintain careful watch of weather systems in order to keep their boots firmly planted on board.

Gone Fishin': A new custom start option means players can decide how and where they'd like to begin their commercial fishing career. Start options include which fishing vessel to begin with, what habitat size they'd like to explore, as well as their starting fishing season, down to an exact day of the year.

Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition – for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on 24th November 2021