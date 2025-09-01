Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Acecraft: Sky Hero, Skystone Games

Tom & Jerry Have Been Added As Characters To Acecraft: Sky Hero

Acecraft: Sky Hero has added some classic cartoon characters to its lineup for a limited time, as you can play as Tom & Jerry

Article Summary Tom & Jerry join Acecraft: Sky Hero in a limited-time crossover event on iOS and Android.

Play as the iconic cartoon duo, flying planes in retro cartoon style aerial battles.

New event features co-op challenges, roguelike skills, and over 100 stages to explore.

Absorb enemy projectiles, mix powerful abilities, and battle unique bosses in Cloudia.

Skystone Games has added a new crossover event to Acecraft: Sky Hero, as classic cartoon characters Tom & Jerry are now a part of the game. The duo fit in well with the mobile title, which uses a similar art style to their own collection of crazy characters flying different airplanes. As you can see from the trailer and image here, this is a two-part event, which is active right now on both iOS and Android. Enjoy the crossover while you can as it will only be happening for a short time.

Acecraft: Sky Hero

Soar through a world suspended high among the clouds as a skilled pilot, commanding your aircraft through mystical islands and engaging in thrilling aerial combat. Wind up! Time to fix the world! There's also the "2-Player Survival Challenge" mode, waiting for you and your friend to take it on! The first team in the world to clear it will earn generous rewards!

Diverse Random Skills: Choose from a wide variety of roguelike skills that provide powerful combat bonuses! Mix and match them to create spectacular bullet combinations and take on the Nightmare Legion! Every challenge offers a fresh new experience with endless combinations to discover!

Choose from a wide variety of roguelike skills that provide powerful combat bonuses! Mix and match them to create spectacular bullet combinations and take on the Nightmare Legion! Every challenge offers a fresh new experience with endless combinations to discover! Absorb Pink Projectiles: As a skilled pilot, you'll not only dodge countless enemy projectiles but also absorb pink projectiles from dense bullet storms, transforming them into your own combat arsenal. Use your enemies' attacks to enhance your weapons, craft your signature bullet storm, and become the unbeatable sky ace!

As a skilled pilot, you'll not only dodge countless enemy projectiles but also absorb pink projectiles from dense bullet storms, transforming them into your own combat arsenal. Use your enemies' attacks to enhance your weapons, craft your signature bullet storm, and become the unbeatable sky ace! Retro Cartoon Art Style: Board the time train and journey back to an era of nostalgia and pure wonder as you explore the vast realm of Cloudia! Engage in intense battles with bosses of all shapes and personalities, discover their weaknesses, defeat them one by one, and claim victory with your own hands!

Board the time train and journey back to an era of nostalgia and pure wonder as you explore the vast realm of Cloudia! Engage in intense battles with bosses of all shapes and personalities, discover their weaknesses, defeat them one by one, and claim victory with your own hands! Diverse Stage Styles: Unknown adventures await your exploration! Challenge over 100 different stages, each with unique terrain and stationed enemies. Adapt your combat strategies to each stage's characteristics as you unveil the mysteries of Cloudia through your adventures!

Unknown adventures await your exploration! Challenge over 100 different stages, each with unique terrain and stationed enemies. Adapt your combat strategies to each stage's characteristics as you unveil the mysteries of Cloudia through your adventures! Classic Co-Op Mode: Team up with friends for exhilarating co-op battles! Pilot your exclusive aircraft and embark on a wondrous journey together, discovering amazing treasure chests along your combat adventure. Support each other with quick in-game communication and take down bosses with ease!

