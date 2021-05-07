Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team Debuts New Players & J.League Gear

KLab Inc. has introduced a few new additions this week to Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team, including new players and some new special gear. Starting today, you can get in on a new collaboration as they have partnered up with the J.League to add all 42 team's uniforms for the 2021 season to the game. That includes the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J1 League and the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J2 League, both of which will be available in the game. They've added several new players for you to add to your teams as well, and a series of in-game campaigns, which you can read about below.

New Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team players wearing J.League official kits will appear in the Transfer including Ryo Ishizaki, Hajime Taki, and Shingo Takasugi! J.League III Medals can be earned as a Transfer bonus and exchanged for the new SSR Players. All new Players will have Lv. 10 Main Special Skills.

J.League Selection Transfer Jun Misugi

Event Period: Friday, May 7 until Friday, May 21 (UTC+9)

Jun Misugi and other new Players wearing the J.League official kits are now available in this Transfer. The new Players will have Lv.10 Main Special Skills. In addition, the J.League Selection Jun Misugi Step-Up Transfer (*paid only) will also be available and guarantees Jun Misugi on the 10th Step.

J.League Daily Scenarios

Event Period: Friday, May 7 until Friday, May 21 (UTC+9)

Players can play these limited scenarios once a day during the event period. Receive fantastic rewards such as Dream Pot Transfer Tickets and Hero Medals! The Hero Medals can be exchanged for New SSR Players Kazumasa Oda and Takesi Kishida, a SSR Player Guaranteed Transfer Ticket, and more.

J.League Event Missions Event Period: Friday, May 7 until Friday, May 21 (UTC+9)

During the event period, players will receive various items by clearing missions. In addition to Dreamballs, SSR Black Balls, Legendary Drills and more.

J.League Collab Login Bonus Part 1

Event Period: Friday, May 7 until Friday, May 21 (UTC+9)

By logging in to the game during the event period, players can get various rewards such as SSR Kazumasa Oda, SSR Takeshi Kishida, SSR Black Balls, and more. Be sure to log in and get all the items!

*Items will change depending on the number of days a player logs in.

Dreamball Exchange

Event Period: Friday, May 7 until Friday, May 21 (UTC+9)

Uniforms for all 42 teams from the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J1 League and the 2021 Meiji Yasuda J2 League are now available! Use the Dreamball Exchange to get all the J.League official kits.