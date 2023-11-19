Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charmander, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Obsidian Flames Part 3: Charmander & Vulpix

Artist Yoshioka delivers their first-ever Pokémon TCG work with a stunningly regal Ninetails in Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On August 11, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the third set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type differing from their base type. The chase card is a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames art spotlight, we continue with the Fire-types.

We have some Kanto love in today's installment. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames is a Charizard-focused set, so of course we have the Charmander evolutionary line. Illustrator DOM delivers a cartoony but ferocious Charmander, letting loose a spiral of flames. Charmander evolves into a Ryota Murayama-drawn Charmeleon, which plays against expectation beautifully. Murayama depicts the evolved Fire Starter in a snowy landscape with a snowman in the background. We'll have a piece dedicated to the Tera Charizard ex later because its Terastallization switches its type to Dark in this set. We move on to Vulpix stretching out with some questionable anatomy from 0313, but it evolves into one of the most beautiful standard cards in the set: a stunningly regal Ninetails rendered in a painterly style from Yoshioka. This is Yoshioka's first credit.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. Next time, the spotlight continues with the standard section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

