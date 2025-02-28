Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cash Cleaner Simulator, Forklift Interactive, Mind Control Games

Cash Cleaner Simulator Confirms PC Release Date

Cash Cleaner Simulator has been confirmed for a PC release this May, as the console version will arrive much later in the year

Indie game developer Mind Control Games and publisher Forklift Interactive confirmed the PC release date for Cash Cleaner Simulator, with a console version coming later this year. The team revealed that the full version of the game would be released on May 8, 2025, for Steam, as you live out your money laundering dreams in this weird criminal simulator title. The game will also be coming out on Xbox and PlayStation, but not until Q4 2025. For now, you can play the free demo the game has out now on Steam Next Fest.

Cash Cleaner Simulator

Take on dirty jobs to make filthy bills, coins, and treasures look like new, indubious valuables and become filthy rich in the process! Scrub, stack, and sort piles of money with a wide selection of experimental tools to a bass-heavy trap soundtrack. Kick back and focus on the cleansing craft with no time restraints or pressure in this lucrative new career. Search the darknet on a jailbroken cell phone to reach new clients and quietly convert some of their currency into untraceable crypto to buy new cleaning tools, upgrade current machines, and purchase furnishings to cozy up the Cash Cleaner Lab.

Try out new gadgets like washing machines, dryers, UV lamps, workbenchs, and furnaces. Furnish and decorate the space with plants, Moneyball hoops, and more. Make use of spare piles of dough by forming and shooting basketballs, creating confetti by sending cheddar flying with the Money Gun, and burning money in the fireplace to keep the lab warm. Snoop around the lab with UV lights and other tools to find wealth storage solutions and secrets – and perhaps even discover the reason there's no exit.

Simulate piles of cash with realistic physics!

Use various tools to clean money bills, coins, and other objects!

Complete jobs to earn a living…just like real life!

Upgrade your equipment to improve the money flow!

Find secrets hidden around your lab!

Upset about your salary? Dry your tears with warm cash straight from the dryer.

Relax and unwind with stacks of cash around you!

