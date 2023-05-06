Castle Of Alchemists To Arrive In Early Access On May 17th Check out the top-down tower defense game Castle Of Alchemists before the game is officially released into Early Access on May 17th.

Publishers Catoptric Games and IndieArk announced this week they will release their upcoming game Castle of Alchemists into Steam's Early Access next week. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a top-down tower defense/action hybrid where the two-creator-run development team of Team Machiavelli has meshed in RPG elements and painted it all in a brutal medieval-fantasy setting. You'll need to strategically set traps, build defensive towers, equip weapons and gear for battle, and reclaim the castle piece by piece. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be out in about a week and a half.

"For centuries, the masters of the Castle of Alchemists have sought the ultimate goal: the Philosopher's Stone. But decades of failure led to impatience and a tragic mistake. In their desperation, they turned to forbidden arts of sorcery to speed up the Magnum Opus, but instead of finding the Philosopher's Stone, they opened portals to unknown elemental realms, unleashing malicious creatures into our world. Trapped inside the castle's defense systems, both the creatures and the castle's residents must now rely on a brave few – the apprentices and the alchemically enhanced defender, Bellator – to save them from the marauding hordes of the elemental realms. Time is running out as the creatures break free from their entrapment, and it's up to you to defend the castle and restore order before it's too late."

"As the alchemically enhanced super soldier, Bellator, you will face a variety of challenges as you level up and arm yourself with an impressive arsenal of weapons and powerful armor. As you progress through the game, you will have the opportunity to discover and unlock new schematics for crafting even more powerful equipment with randomized abilities that will add depth to your gameplay experience. As the defender of the castle, you will face a diverse array of enemies from different elemental realms. Engage in fiery battles with invaders from the fire realm in the forges, battle against the golems of the Earth realm in the mines, and fight through the halls overrun by ice-realm creatures. Each enemy has its own unique abilities, resistances, and weaknesses, forcing you to adapt your tactics as you progress through the castle. The castle offers a variety of environments and objectives, from preventing invaders from escaping to protecting valuable assets and saving trapped masters and apprentices. This not only adds depth to the gameplay but also keeps the scenery fresh as you progress through the castle, uncovering new challenges and dangers at every turn."