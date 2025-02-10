Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cat Quest III, Kepler Interactive, The Gentlebros

Cat Quest III Releases Mew Game Update With Several Additions

The team behind Cat Quest III has a new update available for all players, as the Mew Game update has new content, new rewards, and more

Indie game developer The Gentlebros and publisher Kepler Interactive have released a fresh update for Cat Quest III today, giving players several new options for gameplay. The Mew Game update comes with gameplay modifiers, new equipment, new rewards, and several other options to make your experience pretty awesome. We have more details and a new trailer here as the update is available now.

Mew Game

Nine Lives – You only get nine chances before your save file deletes itself and is lost fur-ever.

Ruffer Enemies – Tougher, more dangerous foes prowl the Purribean.

Naked Paws – No weapons or armor are allowed. Only trinkets can be equipped.

Purre Magic – Spells only. But don't worry, mana regens quickly.

No Leveling – You stay the same level throughout the entire game.

Fast Furwards – Everything moves at double speed, even you. Test those cat-like reflexes.

No Upgrades – No upgrading anything, not even spells.

Furriendly Ship – Your ship does just one damage. Good luck.

Cat Quest III

Prepare to unfurl your sails and prowl the seas of the Purribean as you discover new side quests, furrocious boss fights, treacherous dungeons and pawsitively legendary gear. For buccaneers who have yet to set sail on their grand adventure in Cat Quest III, now's their chance as a meownificent discount is available for the next week. The vast open seas of the Purribean are both bountiful and dangerous for any would-be explorers – but it's here you'll find the treasure your group of adventurers has been searching for, the legendary North Star. Buccaneers beware – you aren't the only ones on the lookout for treasure, the fur-ocious Pi-rats are here too, and they'll stop at nothing to reach the treasure before you. Featuring local co-op, Cat Quest III features an array of gear, weapons, spells and trinkets that allow you to create the cat that is right for you. Whether you want to go in claws blazing or take a more tactical approach, the Purribean can be explored however you see fit.

Five New Side Quests – Meet new characters and uncover new mysteries from familiar faces while overcoming challenging new foes.

Meet new characters and uncover new mysteries from familiar faces while overcoming challenging new foes. Four New Explorable Dungeons – Overcome new challenges in unique dungeons which each contain new stories, new gameplay mechanics and puzzles, and surprises to discover.

Overcome new challenges in unique dungeons which each contain new stories, new gameplay mechanics and puzzles, and surprises to discover. Three New Boss Fights – Take on three fearsome new boss battles in thrilling, unique encounters.

Take on three fearsome new boss battles in thrilling, unique encounters. A Bounty of New Gear – Discover new gear items and add even more options to your character builds to unleash your full feline fury.

