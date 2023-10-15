Posted in: Dovetail Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Catan, nintendo switch

Catan – Console Edition Receives November Release Date

Dovetail Games have confirmed the release date for Catan – Console Edition, as the game has a few different pre-order options available.

It's been a minute since we've heard anything about Catan – Console Edition, but now we know the game is set to come out in a few weeks. Dovetail Games revealed around the same time last year that we'd eventually see the game in 2023. Well, that time has come as the team revealed this week, along with a new roadmap video you can watch below, that the game is getting released on November 9, 2023. You can check out the game's website to see some of the pre-order options they have available.

"No two games in Catan – Console Edition will be the same. Players can enjoy different layouts in the terrain with variable board setups, whether it's towering mountains, bustling pastures, or thriving forests, every game will look and feel different. Catanians will be moving around the board, sheep will be grazing in the fields, and boats will be floating at the docks. All of this contributes to an experience unique to Catan – Console Edition. Dovetail Games is bringing the ability to play board games locally with friends to the digital version of Catan – Console Edition."

"Local play in Catan – Console Edition allows players to play with up to four friends in the same room by simply starting a game, connecting their phone, via a simple QR code, and playing. Players can then track their cards using their phone. This simple solution allows players to quickly set up a game and play without sacrificing the privacy of each player's hand. Catan – Console Edition features multiplayer as well as a ranking system. Matchmaking can be done with friends or against other players from all over the world. Gather resources, construct settlements throughout Catan, and become the winning Catanian to advance in rank. The multiplayer ranking system will try to match players together based on skill level and will update at the end of each game."

