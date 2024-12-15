Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Castle Pixel, Cattle Country, playtonic

Cattle Country Confirms Console Release Alongside PC

Playtonic confirmed that Cattle Country will eventually be released on both Nintendo Switch and PS5, alongside the PC release on Steam

Indie game developer Castle Pixel and publisher Playtonic confirmed that they will release Cattle Country on consoles along with the PC release. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a cozy adventure life simulator in which you'll be a pioneer on the range trying to forge a life while also dealing with some of the hardships of living in the middle of nowhere. All designed with cute pixel art as your world expands. Enjoy the latest trailer as we wait to find out when the game will be released for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

Cattle Country

Howdy partner! Become a determined pioneer traveling west to start a new life. Make a home in the mountains, take on bandits, discover dastardly plots, build a farm, develop your town, and make friends with fellow residents.

Ranchin' and Handcraftin' – Making your home on the range is a modern departure. From sunup to sundown, you'll be rollin' up your sleeves and gettin' your hands dirty working the land and raising your cattle. Building and crafting as you go to make your own little slice of heaven under the blue skies of Cattle Country.

Swappin' stories and settlin' in with your neighbours – Get to know the townsfolk, hear their stories, help them out. The people here are a hardy bunch – you've got be to survive here. But they have hearts as warm as a hearth in the wintertime if you make the effort to stoke the flames.

Beware of Bandits – Not everyone in Cattle Country is the warm and fuzzy type, so watch out for nefarious plots and shady characters. Protect your homestead and your community.

Rodeos to Romance – Making friends is a must in the Wilderness, relying on each other through thick and thin. But maybe you've got a yearnin' for more? With 18 romanceable characters, take a chance and grab love by the reigns.

Buried Treasure – Did yer hear? There's treasure in the mines, for those who are brave enough to look for it. From precious metals and minerals to bandit stashes. Grab your pickaxe and venture out into the thrill of prospecting.

Trackin' game in the wild – From bunnies to bovine, there's many a critter waiting in the woodlands for a keen adventurer. Hunting to eat or venturing out just to see all of nature's wonders, it's your call.

