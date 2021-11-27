Century: Age Of Ashes Set To Release This Thursday

Developer and publisher Playwing LTD officially revealed that Century: Age Of Ashes will be released on Steam this Thursday. The team has been teasing this game for a while now as you will be taking to the skies as a dragon in this free-to-play multiplayer battler. Before the game comes out on December 2nd, you can check out a special livestream video the devs did showing off all the game's mechanics and how you'll be fighting against other players, which e have for you below.

Century: Age Of Ashes, the multiplayer dragon battle game is now available for free! Customize your dragon, dive into the arena and compete to become a legendary Dragoneer. Burn your enemies and rule the skies! Compete in intense online games ranging from 3v3 to 6v6 and discover the fast-paced gameplay of Century : Age of Ashes! Dive into the arena alone or with friends and fight for your survival! Three varied game modes await you: Carnage, Spoils of War and Gates of Fire.

Carnage: A 6v6 killing spree with special power ups appearing in the arena to unleash hell on your opponents. It's Team Deathmatch, Dragon riders style!

A 6v6 killing spree with special power ups appearing in the arena to unleash hell on your opponents. It's Team Deathmatch, Dragon riders style! Gates Of Fire: A unique mode in which two teams clash over possession of the flag. Gain points by flying through special gates around the arena while holding the flag!

A unique mode in which two teams clash over possession of the flag. Gain points by flying through special gates around the arena while holding the flag! Spoils Of War: Steal gold from mighty creatures & the enemy team while protecting your own gold nest, and adapt to various unexpected situations!

Experience different play styles with 3 unique classes, each with their own abilities! Shield and disorient as the Windguard, track and destroy as the Marauder, or stealth and trap as the Phantom. How will you choose your path to victory? Additional classes are planned throughout development. Your dragon, your style! Century: Age Of Ashes offers carefully designed cosmetic items to stand out in the arena. Gain experience as you play and unlock awesome skins to customize your dragon and its rider! Don't worry, these items are purely cosmetic and offer no advantage in battle. Century: Age Of Ashes is completely free-to-play. In order to keep the experience fair and equitable, in-game purchases are purely cosmetic. Battles are won by skill and teamwork alone.