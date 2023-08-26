Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chants Of Sennaar, Rundisc

Chants Of Sennaar Gets Gameplay Overview Trailer At Gamescom 2023

Enjoy the latest trailer for Chants Of Sennaar from Gamescom 2023, as Focus Entertainment has released a free demo of the game.

Focus Entertainment and developer Rundisc released a new gameplay overview trailer for Chants of Sennaar during Gamescom 2023. We haven't heard that much from the game since Focus took over the publishing duties, but that's totally fine, as the game was going to get released shortly after the announcement anyway, as it comes out on September 5th, 2023. This latest trailer shows off more of the game as you get nearly four minutes worth of footage, all of which is narrated to explain some of the story and the mechanics behind this unique adventure title. All of which is beautifully colored and designed to give it a different vibe. Enjoy the trailer below as we'll see it released in a couple weeks!

"In Chants of Sennaar, explore a fascinating universe inspired by the myth of Babel, and restore the links between Peoples. Immerse yourself in an enigmatic city home to a vast and mythical tower. Observe, listen, and decipher ancient languages. Solve enigmas and puzzles, play mini-games, escape the scrutiny of the guards, and dodge the many traps in your way. Guided by your notebook, translate each glyph you encounter by observing, exploring, and talking to people. Use deduction to pave your way to the top of the Tower—a prodigious labyrinth full of mysteries to unveil."

"Divided since the dawn of time, the Peoples of the Tower no longer speak to each other. But it is said that one day, a Traveler will find the wisdom to break down the walls and restore the Balance. Explore and discover an enthralling world in a colorful, poetic setting inspired by the myth of Babel, where men have forgotten their past. Travel the endless steps of a prodigious labyrinth, uncover an ominous truth, and unveil the mysteries of this fascinating universe where ancient languages are both the lock and the key."

