Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In April 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in April 2024.

Article Summary April\'s Pokémon TCG Value Watch spotlights Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.

Shiny Charizard ex leads April values with a notable price drop.

Shiny Mew ex and Gardevoir ex remain stable in the current market.

Check Bleeding Cool daily for in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $99.91 Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $77.73 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $50.11 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $41.61 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $35.75 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $25.01 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $20.45 Chien-Pao ex Gold Hyper Rare 242/091: $15.37 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $13.62 Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $13.29 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $13.06 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $12.76 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $12.16 Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $11.47 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $13.29

As expected, we have an astronomical drop in Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare… but this is even more than I thought. The card lost over a third of its value since March, going from $169.44 to $99.91. Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare and Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare both held steady, with the former only falling a few dollars and the latter going up by a few cents. The Shiny Pikachu made a big jump, going from $28.43 to $41.61. It makes sense, considering it's the mascot's first appearance in a Shiny Vault-style set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!