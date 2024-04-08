Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates In April 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in April 2024.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • April\'s Pokémon TCG Value Watch spotlights Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.
  • Shiny Charizard ex leads April values with a notable price drop.
  • Shiny Mew ex and Gardevoir ex remain stable in the current market.
  • Check Bleeding Cool daily for in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in April 2024.

Paldean Fates top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Paldean Fates top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $99.91
  2. Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $77.73
  3. Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $50.11
  4. Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $41.61
  5. Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $35.75
  6. Shiny Charmander 109/091: $25.01
  7. Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $20.45
  8. Chien-Pao ex Gold Hyper Rare 242/091: $15.37
  9. Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $13.62
  10. Shiny Pidgey 196/091: $13.29
  11. Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $13.06
  12. Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $12.76
  13. Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $12.16
  14. Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $11.47
  15. Shiny Ditto 201/091: $13.29

As expected, we have an astronomical drop in Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare… but this is even more than I thought. The card lost over a third of its value since March, going from $169.44 to $99.91. Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare and Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare both held steady, with the former only falling a few dollars and the latter going up by a few cents. The Shiny Pikachu made a big jump, going from $28.43 to $41.61. It makes sense, considering it's the mascot's first appearance in a Shiny Vault-style set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Theo DwyerAbout Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.