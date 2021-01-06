Black Desert Gets Nova Awakening & Succession On Console

Black Desert Nova Changes

● Bitter Reign – Improved the combo motion after the 1st hit is used while casting Quoratum's Protection.

● Quoratum's Opening – Improved to be useable after using Icy Fog laterally.

● Rage Absorption – Fixed the issue where the Attack Speed Increase buff was being applied.

● Changed the following skills to not activate Quoratum's Protection at the end of the skill.

> Face the Darkness, Punishing Trap, Quoratum's Opening, Quoratum's Ascension, Command: Rime Ice

● Fixed the issue with the Combat Assistance mode where the direction of attacks would not change with the enemy movement when performing a chain of standing or forward basic attacks.

● Pressing RS/R3 to change into idle stance when summons are out will now remove the summons.

● Fixed the issue where the summons were kept even though Quoratum's Protection was no longer active.

● Fixed the issue where the effect on the shoulders would remain when getting on a mount and the summons were removed.

● Winter Testudo – Changed the duration to 5 seconds.

● Reduced the cooldown from 3 minutes to 2 minutes.

● Winter Testudo – Fixed the issue where the skill would not activate for adventurers not participating in the Node/Conquest War.

● Winter Testudo – Fixed to not collide with the summoned guard.

● Winter Testudo – Fixed the issue where using the skill in a safe zone would push other characters back.

● Fixed the issue where Nova would not blink in the Customizing screen.

● SP will be recovered when successfully blocking an attack during Quoratum's Protection.

● SP will be recovered on a successful Mauling Star hit.

● The last hit will be activated right after pressing RB/R1 while using Mauling Star.

● Mauling Star – Equal amount of damage will be inflicted to enemies within the hitting range regardless of the point hit by the Morning Star.

● Changed the critical hit rate of Mauling Star to be not applied to PvP environments.

● Damage of Command: Passed Pawn I – Absolute: Command: Passed Pawn has been changed as below:

– PvP damage has dropped by 33%

– Critical hit rate will not be applied to PvP environments.

● The description of Quoratum's Protection in the skill guide has been changed to "Shield Block Stance" to be read more intuitively.

● Fixed the issue where facial expression would not be displayed when doing "Confident."

● Quoratum's Protection – Fixed the issue where Quoratum's Protection would be deactivated when used before Quoratum's Opening and Punishing Trap.

● You will not be able to move pressing RS while using following skills:

– Quoratum's Opening

– Punishing Trap

● Summoned guard will be unsummoned when using Emergency Escape.

● Summoned guard will be instantly unsummoned when Quoratum's Protection is deactivated.

● The guards will not be able to detect enemies behind a wooden fence or wooden fence gate.

● If Icy Prison is used while a guard is summoned, the guard will attack forward.

● Fixed the issue where bound effect was applied to the opposition when using Black Spirit: Icy Prison with a guard summoned.

● Fixed the issue where the number of hits for the 2nd hit was fixed to three when using Bitter Reign while mounted.

● Fixed the issue where the effect of Cold, Dark Star would be activated during the Chain Hit (1st hit) when using Bitter Reign while mounted