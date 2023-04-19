Capcom Reveals New Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Free Update Capcom revealed a bunch of new content on the way for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as the game will be getting a free title update.

Capcom took some time this morning to reveal new content on the way to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as the game will be getting another free title update. Update Five will officially drop tomorrow, April 20th, and will bring about two challenging monsters to contend with. Those beasts are Risen Shagaru Magala and the Looming Calamity itself, Amatsu. Other updates to the game include the Anomaly Investigations level cap increase, another two Risen Elder Dragons being added to Anomaly Research Quests, an upgrade for the Melding Pot, new Special Investigations, and even more Event Quests. We got details from the company below, as well as the latest trailer showing it off.

"Amatsu is a fearsome Elder Dragon that bends the weather to its will and, when confronted, is capable of summoning storms and lightning strikes that are rumored to have wiped a city completely off the map. As if a god of destruction was not enough for Kamura's "The Fierce" to handle, Risen Shagaru Magala has managed to use its overwhelming power to dominate the Qurio, infecting it to achieve an even more fearsome form. Amatsu will be available from MR10, and Risen Shagaru Magala will be unlocked at MR180. Hunters able to topple these towering tormentors will be rewarded with materials and components to craft new gear complete with unique skills."

"In addition to contending with these titans, hunters are also able to tackle two additional Risen Elder Dragons in Anomaly Research Quests, and face even more challenges with the new Anomaly Investigation level cap of 300. All of the afflicted materials from these hunts can be used at the Melding Pot with the new "Qurious Melding" feature that allows for even more skill customization. You'll want a perfected loadout before attempting the new Special Investigations that unlock after completing an Anomaly Investigation at level 300. These Special Investigations feature monsters with a variety of power-ups, including increased strength and more far-reaching attacks."

"More Event Quests are also on the way, offering various rewards, including poses, the Bloodmalice Layered Armor, the Buff Body Layered Armor, and even Lagombi Ears. The new "Monster & Elgado Music: Chill Version" paid BGM pack offers an assortment of laid-back songs for hunters to relax and study the blade to. There are also other new paid DLC options for face paint, layered armor, hairstyles, and more! The voices of Sir Jae and Oboro the Merchant will be made available to hunters, alongside the hairstyle of the one and only genius scientist, Bahari."