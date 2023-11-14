Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ​EVE Online: Havoc

Chaos Comes To ​EVE Online As The Havoc Expansions Is Unleashed

EVE Online players are in for some rough times as CCP Games has released a new intergalactic chaotic expansion with EVE Online: Havoc.

CCP Games has released a new expansion this morning as ​EVE Online: Havoc has been unleashed onto all of the galaxy. This latest addition gives players a ton of new content and improvements that will put you in a brand new state of panic to a certain degree, as you can either choose to turn the tides of war or fan the flames of chaos. For the first time since the game launched, you can now enlist with the game's pirate factions, which will allow you to throw everything into choose and disrupt the balance of power in New Eden. We have more info on the expansion below as it is available now.

EVE Online: Havoc

The ruthless Angel Cartel and Guristas pirate factions have settled in the recently discovered Zarzakh system, an area of space controlled by The Deathless, a mysterious harbinger of chaos, who has made his base in a Jovian megastructure called "The Fulcrum." Seeking to disrupt the eternal power struggle between New Eden's empires, both factions are actively recruiting pilots who possess a merciless, unending hunger for riches and glory. Players will need to make a choice: where do their allegiances lie? Will they defend their empire and suppress the pirate rebellion, or wreak havoc and fight for personal gain in the war zone?

With ​EVE Online: Havoc, pilots can unleash their own chaos on the frontlines with the new corruption and suppression system, giving players two unique paths to explore and exploit, each with their own benefits and rewards. By enlisting with pirate factions and corrupting star systems in insurgency zones, players will unlock access to special faction-aligned storefronts, further cementing their newfound identity. Alternatively, those who seek to protect the empires will be able to engage in anti-pirate activity, quashing the flow of corruption and suppressing pirate efforts by retaking pirate-held sectors.

Corporation leaders now have more ways to achieve dominance in the theatre of war with substantially improved tools to manage their organizations and new ways to reward members for their efforts. Corporation Projects have been enhanced with new functionality and have been bolstered by a new corporation project manager role, as well as seven new project types covering a wider range of in-game activity, including long-awaited recognition for pilots who fly support ships in fleets and corps. Furthermore, the AIR Opportunities portal aimed at surfacing interesting content for new players will be accessible earlier for rookies, who can even engage with these activities before they've completed the tutorial experience.

