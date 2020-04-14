Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For April 14-20

Continuing the coronavirus run of keeping us in self-quarantine, we have more video game releases for you to occupy your time. So here's the deal with this week. Normally, this week might have had a number of super rad games in it that were getting their first release. But because of COVID-19, a lot of people's schedules got pushed back to the point where some of the stuff that would have been here are now further back in the year. So this week is made up more of games that are already out and getting a release on the Switch, or indie titles getting to the Switch for the first time. Check out the full list of titles below, choose your games wisely, and as always; have fun. Also, be safe and take care of yourself!

Video Game Releases for April 14th

Boot Hill Bounties (Switch)

Path of Giants (Switch)

Video Game Releases for April 15th

Doubles Hard (Switch)

Video Game Releases for April 16th

Billion Road (Switch)

Can Androids Pray: Blue (Switch)

Finding Teddy 2 Definitive Edition (Switch)

Galaxy Warfighter (Switch)

Save Your Nuts (Switch, XB1)

The Fox Awaits Me (Switch)

ZHED (Switch)

Video Game Releases for April 17th

Freakout: Calamity TV Show (Switch)

Rover Wars (Switch)

Video Game Releases for April 20th

OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (Switch)

Shadows (Switch)

Disclosure: All of the video game releases listed in this post were done so as a courtesy to you, the reader, so you knew what was being released this week. Bleeding Cool was not paid to post any of these titles by any of the developers, publishers, or distributors to list these games. This info was gathered from multiple websites a day or two before the actual releases happened. We are not responsible for companies failing to publish titles, pulling content at the last minute, or any other failings to get the game out on the date listed above. We have done our best to research and bring you the most updated information we have available to us through multiple online resources. Which was done so simply to keep you informed about when content was being released and when you could purchase it if you choose to do so.