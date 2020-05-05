Check Out The Latest Video Game Releases For May 5-11

Another week of self-quarantine and some states opening up for who knows why, and we have more video game releases for you. Because if you're going to go outside, at least take some video games with you to pass the time waiting in line six feet apart. We have a few new games here this week, but the majority of them are going to be already released games hitting new consoles. Check out the full list of games below, choose your titles wisely, and as always; have fun. Also, please stay safe!

Video Game Releases May 5th

John Wick Hex (PS4)

Reed 2 (PS4)

Task Force Kampas (PS4)

Tonight We Riot (Switch)

Ubermosh: Omega (PS4)

May 6th

Ping Redux (PS4)

Video Game Releases May 7th

The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Switch)

Cloudbase Prime (Switch)

Fledgling Heroes (Switch)

Gerritory (Switch)

Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime (Switch)

Infinite – Beyond the Mind (PS4, Switch)

Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl (Switch)

Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Switch)

Monochrome World (Switch)

PONG Quest (Switch)

Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Switch)

Slayin 2 (Switch)

Spirit of the North (Switch)

Tennis Club Story (Switch)

Void Bastards (PS4, Switch)

Video Game Releases May 8th

Dark Burial (Switch)

Feathery Ears (Switch)

Fury Unleashed (PS4, Switch, XB1)

Megabyte Punch (Switch)

STONE (Switch)

SuperMash (PS4, Switch)

May 9th

Highrise Heroes: Word Challenge (Switch)

