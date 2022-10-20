Cheetos Launches Its Own Metaverse Title With Welcome To Chesterville

Cheetos has decided to do their own video game to a degree, as they have a new metaverse title with the reveal of Welcome To Chesterville. PepsiCo has teamed up with Meta Horizon Worlds to present a Halloween experience featuring Chester Cheetah and an entire world for you to explore, filled with promotional items and branding as far as the eye can see. You'll make your way to a haunted mansion and unlock an interesting vote in the game. Starting on October 23rd and running until November 2nd, you'll be able to pick your favorite flavor from a limited run, including Cheetos Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch, Cheetos Flamin' Hot Pepper Puffs, or Cheetos Nashville Hot snacks. You can also visit CheetosMacNCheeseCostume.com to see how you can win a special Halloween outfit from now until the 24th. Here's some additional info on the game.

"Once players enter Chesterville, they can choose to roam the spooky neighborhood or – if they dare – opt-in to play a game, access the spooky mansion, and vote to bring back a flavor from the dead. Chesterville-goers will find many opportunities to stir up mischief and rack up points. They'll have access to a stash of Cheetos Mischief Makers to help conquer challenges and raise their mischief meter score. Cheetos Mischief Makers include:

Chester's Wand to brand the neighborhood.

to brand the neighborhood. Cheetle-fied Paper Towels to go TP'ing Chester-style.

to go TP'ing Chester-style. Flamin' Hot Cheetos to get a speed boost with the Flamin' Hot Cheetos accelerator.

to get a speed boost with the Flamin' Hot Cheetos accelerator. Mac-O-Lanterns to smash and trap other players in cheesy blobs of new Cheetos Mac 'N Cheese.

Cheetos' Mischief Makersaren't the only way to cause mischief in Chesterville. Users can unlock Cheetle Codes from Cheetos' social media to discover more ways to help them advance in the game. Meta Horizon Worlds is a free social experience that allows people to explore, play and connect in new and extraordinary ways with immersive VR. Users can discover new places with friends, compete in action-packed games and interactive experiences, and design worlds of their own or be inspired by others."