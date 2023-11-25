Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Cities: Skylines II, colossal order

Cities: Skylines II Reveals New Development Improvements

Paradox Interactive has released a new blog for Cities: Skylines II, in which the team goes over some of the improvements being worked on.

Paradox Interactive recently released a new blog for Cities: Skylines II, as they went over some of the things in the works to improve the game. The blog was written by Mariina Hallikainen, CEO of Colossal Order, the developer of the game. The team is currently prioritizing performance updates and the mods editor availability, as well as adjusting the Expansion Pass in the post-launch content timeline. We have a few snippets from the blog below, as you can find the entire thing on the company's forums.

Performance Improvements

Specifically, we are working on the level of detail models for the assets. This includes both adding missing LODs and improving the existing ones to improve the GPU performance. It might take more than one patch to address all of them, but we'll roll out the first fixes as soon as possible. Following the asset and LOD fixes, we'll work on improvements to CPU performance. This means focusing on the CPU stutters and simulation performance to improve simulation speed and smooth experience while scaling up the size of your cities.​

Cities: Skylines II Bug Fixing

We continue to go through your bug reports and have logged around 100 reproducible issues that have been moved to the team to look into. There are another 100 reports that we are still investigating that require more information and a bunch of duplicates, some of which add valuable information so we'll go through all of them. We are also checking suggestions for improvement or new features, but these requests are currently at a lower priority.​ While the forum is the best place to report issues, our community team also keeps an eye on discussions outside of the forum so we can gather relevant information for the development team. Fixing gameplay bugs and issues is a high priority for us, and these can be anything from bigger overhauls of systems that are not functioning as intended to the smallest of annoyances.​

Editor/Modding Support​

The modding Beta group is testing the map editor and we'll improve it based on their feedback before releasing it. Especially the placement of water on the map is under review since it's currently too complicated. The UI will also receive a bit more love as it's really difficult to find the available assets that can be placed on the map. I'll keep you updated on the progress of the Editor and code modding and their release schedule, but the performance and bugs need to be sorted out first.​

