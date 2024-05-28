Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crazy Goat Games, PQube, Republic Of Pirates

Republic Of Pirates Confirmed For PC Release In Mid-June

PQube have confirmed the official release date for Republic Of Pirates, as players will get the game on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Article Summary Republic Of Pirates set for PC release via Steam and Epic Games Store on June 19.

Experience the Golden Age of Piracy: manage economies, engage in naval combat.

Play as a pirate leader to build a settlement and take down treacherous mutineers.

Tactical real-time battles and intricate diplomacy in a historic pirate league.

Indie game developer Crazy Goat Games and publisher PQube have given their latest game, Republic Of Pirates, a June release date. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this one focuses on growing your own nation of pirates during the Golden Age of Piracy as you manage a resource-based economy to grow your new port. As well as deal with piracy as you have real-time naval combat and negotiate diplomatic terms with rival factions and more. The game will launch on June 19 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Republic Of Pirates

Set sail to the heart of the Caribbean and the Golden Age of Piracy! In this era of opportunity, intrepid freebooters seek their fortune upon the high seas, black-sailed marauders prey upon Spanish treasure ships returning from the New World, and opportunistic privateers, emboldened by their 'letters of marque' reap the profits of war from their influential patrons. At the center of this cutthroat world lies the Republic of Pirates, a powerful league of pirate clans bound together by their shared ideology, ambitions, and code of honor. But while the early days of the confederacy were prosperous, greed and jealousy soon began to spread amongst its members, culminating in a vicious mutiny and a final bloody breakup.

Set out to reclaim your father's legacy and bring justice to the traitors who wronged you. Develop a humble outpost into a sprawling settlement by investing in production buildings to create a self-sustaining economy. Utilize the black market to distribute valuable resources and grow the wealth of your pirate citizens. Recruit heroic captains and command a powerful fleet in real time as you take to the waves in the name of conquest. Liberate islands, defeat rival factions, and navigate complex diplomatic relationships with the global superpowers of the time.

