Mega Medicham Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Dual Destiny Season

If you saved your team from the last time Mega Medicham featured in Pokémon GO... scrap it. The meta has shifted and it's time to adjust.

Learn top Mega Medicham counters: Mega Rayquaza, Dawn Wings Necrozma, and more.

Solo players need top counters; group up with two or more for easier battles.

Shiny hunting odds for Mega Medicham are approximately 1 in 60—happy raiding!

The December, January, and February seasons of Pokémon GO, titled Dual Destiny, continue. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles while also gearing up for the global Pokémon GO Tour: Unvoa event. For the second month of Dual Destiny, Tier Five Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Attack Forme Deoxys, and Defense Forme Deoxys, with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids sees the debut of Mega Gallade and the return of Mega Lopunny and Mega Medicham. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mega Medicham, who will have a stint as the Mega Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Mega Medicham Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mega Medicham counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Moongeist Beam

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Enamorous: Fairy Wind, Fly

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help efficiently take down Mega Medicham.

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Tapu Lele: Astonish, Nature's Madness

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Fly

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Dragapult: Ashonish, Shadow Ball

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mega Medicham can be defeated by only the more prepared solo players. However, if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, keep in mind that a successful catch using a Pinap Berry will offer more Candy.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Mega-capable Pokémon is approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

